ST. LOUIS – Showers are expected to begin early Monday morning in St. Louis.

Widespread light rain for the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Day Monday, with some scattered showers lingering in the afternoon. Gusty winds and mild, with temperature highs near 60. Total rainfall will be less than ¼ inch.

We’ll dry out Monday evening and will be dry and sunny on Tuesday. Wake up temps Tuesday will be around 40 and highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s.

Clouds return Tuesday night before more widespread rain moves in for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Highs that day will be near 50. We will be breezy and turning a bit colder behind the rain on Thursday.