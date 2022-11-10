ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After feeling like summer the last two days, get ready for winter-like temperatures.

A strong cold front is on track to move through the metro St Louis area late tonight. Some showers are possible but the big impact this front will have in our region will be the cold air behind it.

The average high temperature is 57 degrees and we’ll be well below that on tomorrow (Veterans Day) with highs only reaching into the upper 30 to low 40s. Not only will it be cold it’ll also be windy NW 10-20 gusts up to 25 mph with wind chill values near freezing.

The January-like cold will last through the weekend, but at least it’ll be sunny. Still windy on Saturday, with daytime highs mainly in the 30s, wind chills in the upper 20s.

Sunday should be less windy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Overnight temps this weekend will drop into the 20s.