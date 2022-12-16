ST. LOUIS — Metro St. Louis Today: short morning sunshine before wrap-around clouds return, windy at times, Wind W 10-15 mph, High 38.

Tonight: fading clouds, cold Low 24. Saturday will have variable clouds with a high of 36 and a low of 23.

Sunday: sunny sky, high of 39, low of 23. Monday: changeable clouds with a night flurry, high of 40, low of 24.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 31 and a low of 18. Colder light snow is predicted on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs of 24-26, lows of 9-12. Friday: overcast, with a high near 20.