Winter storm forecast: How much snow should the St. Louis area expect?

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How much snow, sleet and ice is the St. Louis region expecting in this round of winter weather? It depends on where you’re talking about. The first wave arrives Wednesday afternoon and will be mainly snow north of I-70 with a mix south of I-70.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that one of the biggest challenges in this forecast over the next two days will be the impact of freezing rain and sleet on accumulation totals. That is the part of the forecast where the greatest uncertainty is with this weather event.

The second wave will arrive Thursday morning with a ramp-up time between 8:00 am and noon and last into Thursday evening. The precipitation will lighten considerably between the two waves, but it may never completely end.

In general, areas north of I-44 are expecting 1″-2″ inches of snow mixed with sleet. South of the I-44 line should see freezing rain mixed with 1/10 – 1/2″ of ice. Areas north of Alton should see 2-4″ inches of snow.

Is this a major winter storm? No, not really. But, it will create significant inconveniences starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday. There may even be some lingering issues for Friday morning as road crews work to clear the mess mix.