ST. LOUIS – It’s cloudy and quiet in St. Louis on Thursday.

A major winter storm will move into the region by late Thursday morning. We could see some rain/snow mix, then all snow as temperatures fall. Snow and strong winds will make travel dangerous in the afternoon.

Temps will be in the single digits with wind chills around -20 by 5:00 p.m. Snow will by end late Thursday evening with 2 to 4 inches of accumulations. Freezing and dangerous wind chills will continue through Saturday. It’s going to be dry and cold, with less wind on Christmas Day.