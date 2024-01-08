ST. LOUIS – The next winter storm is on track and the center will pass right over the St. Louis region on Tuesday morning. While it will bring primarily snow to northern Missouri and west-central Illinois, farther south and east, including in metro St. Louis, the forecast is much more changeable.

Rain and snow will start late Monday afternoon and continue into Monday evening. Along and northwest of Interstate 44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, this will be all wet snow to start. Farther east and south, rain will mix with or change to snow Monday night, before warm air flowing in from the south will kick the snow back to rain by sunrise Tuesday. That will mean melting a lot of the snow that has been able to accumulate.

The storm center passes near St. Louis during the morning with clouds and drizzle and above freezing temperatures. Then, the wrap-around from the storm will sweep colder air across the region late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon with very gusty northwest winds. Moisture will wrap around the backside of the low in the colder air, meaning snow. The most likely area for additional accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon will be north of a line from Owensville, Missouri, to Jerseyville, Illinois. A couple more inches may fall in those areas. Further south, some windblown snow is likely, with minor accumulations. Drivers should expect wind-blown snow to be around for the Tuesday evening drive.

While the main focus is on Monday and Tuesday, here is a heads-up. Another storm system will track across the central US Thursday night and Friday, again bringing a rain-to-snow scenario. This storm will then pour much colder air into the region, with highs well below freezing this coming weekend.