Winter Storm Warning: How much snow will fall in St. Louis, and when?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area Tuesday through Thursday evening. Rain has already started to fall across the region, and a cold front will move in around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

From that point on, temperatures will drop with gusty north winds. Rain will change over to a wintry mix of sleet and snow (and maybe a little freezing rain). That mix will be around first thing in the morning Wednesday, then will change to all snow.

How much snow is expected?

Even though there may be a brief lull in the snow late Wednesday, the snow chances will stay with us into and through Thursday.

With this kind of long-lasting event, snow totals will be extreme, possibly in the 9-12 inch range, for metro St. Louis and more than that north of the city. This is a dangerous storm for many reasons, so it’s best to be prepared for being snowed in for a day or more.

Icy conditions

Aside from sleet and snow, ice accumulations are also expected across the region, according to the National Weather Service. An icy mix could start overnight Tuesday.

Icy conditions will start northwest of St. Louis around 3 a.m. and push to the southeast throughout Wednesday. The icy mix will switch from freezing rain to sleet to snow.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of the winter storm. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also activated the state’s national guard and issued a disaster declaration.