Winter storm warning: The Midwest snow forecast

Winter Storm Warning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from late Tuesday night through Midday Thursday. This dangerous winter storm is on track to bring extreme impacts to the region with heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain all affecting the region.

In addition, strong winds may be combined with the weight of the snow and ice-covered branches to bring down powerlines and cause sporadic power outages. Travel will become very hazardous by Wednesday morning and could become nearly impossible during the heaviest snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

How much snow are we expecting?

These are the probabilities of getting at least 4, 6, 8, and 12 inches of snow/sleet out of this upcoming system. These are impressive charts with a widespread region of 6 inches of snow likely.

Snow forecast: 4″ or more

Snow forecast: 6″ or more

Snow forecast: 8″ or more

Snow forecast: 12″ or more



A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest. The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths.

The National Weather Service says 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

The timeline for the St. Louis area:

Tuesday: Rain develops, temperatures above freezing.

Tuesday night: Rain through Midnight as colder air arrives. Rain to freezing rain and sleet between midnight and 6:00 am. Temps fall into the 20s.

Wednesday: Sleet and snow in the morning then all snow in the afternoon. Temps hold in the upper 20s.

Wednesday night: Snow. Temps fall to the low 20s.

Thursday: Snow in the morning then tapering off in the afternoon. Temps in the mid-20s.

Thursday night: Pockets of flurries and very cold.

Friday: Temperatures in the upper single digits.