Winter Storm Watch in effect Tuesday through Thursday for St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Tuesday evening through Thursday evening for the St. Louis area. Major impacts are expected with this storm across the region.

St. Louis could see 1″ to 2″ of sleet possible and 5″ to 7″ of snow by the time the storm wraps up. Snow totals will be lower in southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois but there will be higher ice accumulations there. Areas to the north will see mostly snow with accumulations possibly as high as 12″.

Rain first, then icy mix

Monday will start off mild with highs near 50 degrees with a sun/clouds mix. It will become partly cloudy and dip down to a low to mid-30s overnight. Tuesday, showers will develop and become more widespread and intense through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. Tuesday night is when the change to an icy mix will begin.

Snow starts Tuesday night

The snow will start falling from north to south overnight into Wednesday morning. The question is how fast the change over will be from an icy mix. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will see almost all snow.

However, points to the south will deal with a transition period, especially in the I-70 and I-44 corridor. That transition will be a switch from freezing rain to sleet, to snow.

There also may be a lull in the precipitation on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening before more snow or an icy mix moved into the area for the evening and overnight

The snow continues to fall into Thursday, tapering off throughout the day from the northwest to southeast. Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could still be dealing with an icy mix into Thursday morning.

Ice accumulation could be more than .25″ leading to power outages. There are still some questions about how fast the system will move out of the area and when the precipitation will end.