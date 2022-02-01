Winter storm: When and where the snow hits the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and southern and eastern parts of Kansas starting Tuesday night and running through Thursday. The weather service says up to 14 inches of snow could fall in the Kansas City area and up to 10 inches around St. Louis. But forecasters are warning that it’s the threat of freezing rain — up to a quarter-inch in southwestern Missouri — coupled with the snow and high winds that could lead to widespread power outages.

When will the snow hit the Midwest?

The National Weather Service says that a dangerous winter storm will start to form across the central part of the country beginning Tuesday night. It will start as heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Expect several rounds of winter weather through Thursday for portions of the central U.S. before shifting to the interior Northeast.

Heavy snow is expected over the Southern Rockies and from the South-Central Great Plains through the eastern Great Lakes and Interior Northeast. Snowfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are expected over parts of the Southern Rockies and Central Plains to Midwest by Thursday morning. Locally higher totals are possible, especially over the higher mountain elevations of the Rockies.

A corridor of heavy ice accumulation (exceeding a quarter of an inch) is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

Timing for the St. Louis area

The approximate key times for transitions from rain to freezing rain/sleet and then snow. You’ll notice there are some gaps in the times, especially near I-44 on the south side of the St. Louis metropolitan area. The changeover from the icy mix to snow is expected to split the metro area. The northern 2/3rds or so will have a significant mix of sleet and snow Wednesday morning while the south side of the area looks to stay mainly freezing rain with some sleet.

