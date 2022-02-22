Winter storm: Where the snow and ice is expected to fall this week

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front is marching across Missouri and into Illinois today. Temperatures are expected to fall through the afternoon as winds swing to the northwest. Wind gusts this afternoon could be up to 30mph.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as the colder air really sets in. Wednesday morning temperatures will be in the 20s.

The second storm of the week will start Wednesday. We are expecting a two-wave system with mixed precipitation. The first wave is Wednesday evening into overnight Thursday. Then we see a brief break Thursday morning before precipitation returns and continues through the evening.

Precipitation is expected to fall largely as snow north of I-70 in Missouri with 2-4 inches total. A wintry mix is expected to fall in a band along I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. There will be a mix of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain, with 1-2 inches possible.

Freezing rain is more likely south of I-44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois, though mixing with sleet. Our southernmost counties could see a 1/10” of ice accumulation or more.

