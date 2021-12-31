Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; snow possible

ST. LOUIS — A wintry mix of rain, ice, sleet, and light snow is possible for parts of the FOX 2 viewing area this New Year’s weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several counties in the region from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Those counties include:

Lincoln County

Gasconade County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Perry County

Phelps County

Warren County

Pike County will also be under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The most impactful winter weather is expected from Kansas City to Quincy to Peoria. The St. Louis area is on the southern edge of all this, with a storm that will be mostly rain.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Saturday, nearing the low 30s by 5 p.m. That colder air will arrive sooner to the northwest of St. Louis.

Rain will change to light freezing rain and sleet from Bowling Green to Hermann during the morning, then to light snow through the afternoon. This part of the area, including sections of I-70 and US Route 61, could see accumulations of ice around 1/10 of an inch. Snowfall and sleet accumulations will be around 1 inch.

Most of the rest of the region will see cold rain Saturday as temperatures fall. As temps reach freezing around sunset, there could be a break in the precipitation. Then, patchier freezing drizzle and light snow could move into the area late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. There could be enough snow to create a dusting of 1/4 of an inch in spots, so this will likely be our first measurable snowfall of the winter season.

It looks like all precipitation will have exited by sunrise Sunday. By then, the story will be the bitter cold. We may wake up to wind chills near zero and temps in the 10s. Highs will struggle back into the low 20s.

The weather may impact travel north of St. Louis on I-70, I-35, and even I-55 through central Illinois. While minimal ice and snow are expected locally, it does not take a lot for bridges and overpasses to become slick. Black ice issues may arise Saturday night into Sunday morning.