ST. LOUIS — This morning started out clear and cool. Today will be breezy and mild, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

On Saturday, it was still breezy and mild. The next system arrives late Saturday into Sunday, bringing rain and even freezing drizzle early Sunday.

Temperatures in the 30s. Next week will be cold, with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Next Tuesday may see a wintry mix. We’ll keep an eye on things.