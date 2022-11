ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region.

Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be less windy, with highs in the low 40s. Winterlike temperatures will stay with us through early next week.

The next storm moves in late Monday night. Snow and a rain/snow mix are possible through early Tuesday.