Website tracks tour changes at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Want to know which tours have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre? An updated list is posted to LiveNation’s website. They are regularly updating the page with new announcements.

The box office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be reopening soon to process refunds. If a tour has been canceled and you bought tickets with your credit card, you should receive refund details by email.

Check this link for more information: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tour updates

