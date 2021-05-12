Webster Groves High School students report stranger danger incident

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo–School officials in Webster Groves are warning parents after a pair of students were twice approached by a man Wednesday morning.

According to an email blast to families, the district said two high school students who were off campus for a photography project reported being approached at the corner of Lockwood and Joy Avenue around 11am, and asked by a man if they knew where the Elm tennis courts were located. The students said no, according to the bulletin. The man drove off and returned, asking if they “want to come play (or possibly have fun) with me?”

The district said the students returned to the High School and immediately reported the incident to a teacher and the school resource officer.

The district said police have been unable to locate the vehicle, described as a gold 4 door sedan with dry cleaning hanging in the back, which was last seen heading westbound on Lockwood. The man is described as follows:

white male

60-70 years of age

Black/gray hair

Full beard

The district is asking parents to have their children report any suspicious activity at school or for parents to call the district’s Safe Schools Hotline at 314.963.5405.