Students evacuate after smoke reported at Webster Groves High School

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - 1400 students and staff at Webster Groves High School had to be evacuated after reports of smoke in the school basement Wednesday morning.

The school was evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. and the Webster Groves Fire Department is checking the building. According to officials, the initial reports of smoke in the basement, however, it appears to be steam.

Cathy Vespereney spokesperson for the Webster Groves School District an electrical panel has shorted out and they're awaiting Ameren to arrive and check out the panel and make sure everything is safe.

The steam was contained to the basement, a fire department spokesman said. District and school administrators are continuing to investigate the situation.

