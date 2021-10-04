Webster Groves police investigating after teenager approached by suspicious man

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo.– The Webster Groves police are investigating after a teenager says he was approached by a suspicious person over the weekend.

Police say the teenager said he was approached by a man while he was walking on the 1600 block of South Elm Saturday afternoon around 3:25 p.m.

The teenager told police the man was driving a newer model, white, Acura TLX.

The teenager also said the suspect verbally threatened the victim to get into this vehicle. The victim walked away and the suspect’s vehicle was last seen headed north on Elm Avenue.

Police say surrounding agencies have been notified to help try and locate the suspect and inquire about similar incidents.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.