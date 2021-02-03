Webster Groves Police officer faces no charges in fatal I-44 shootout

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has decided to not file charges against the Webster Groves Police officer who returned fire against a highway driver on May 5, 2020.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said the entire incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera. The dramatic video shows that Officer Brendan McGahan was repeatedly shot by Qavon Webb. When McGahan fired back, Webb died at the scene.

McGahan had stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist along Interstate 44. The prosecuting attorney’s office said McGahan “approached the car holding only his flashlight in his hand, with his gun holstered at his side. As the officer approached, Mr. Webb opened his car door and began shooting at the officer almost immediately.”

The prosecuting attorney’s office continues, saying, when “Webb’s gun ran out of bullets, he began to physically attack the officer. The officer then drew his gun and shot at Mr. Webb 13 times, hitting him four times.” The shot that hit Webb in the chest was fatal.

Webb hit McGahan multiple times.

“The officer’s use of lethal force was fully justified,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “In fact, his use of force – and the protective gear that blocked a gunshot to his chest – saved his own life. We are thankful that the officer reacted quickly, and that his life was spared.”

This case was presented to the prosecuting attorney’s office in late December.