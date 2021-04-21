Webster Groves police warn of ‘suspicious incident’ at Barbre Park

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police want the public to know about a “suspicious incident” that occurred at Barbre Park on Sunday, April 11 at 6:30 pm. The family delayed reporting the interaction because they were uncertain if they should. Webster Groves Police say that they are investigating the incident.

A clean-shaven man in his 30’s sitting on a bench in Barbre Park that day asked a girl a question as she walked by. She was walking her dog and the man asked how old she is. He stated that she was too young to be walking the dog by herself.

The man stood in her way as she tried to walk past the bench. The startled girl then dropped the dog’s leash and screamed.

The man then ran to a black vehicle that left the park. He drove southbound on North Elm Avenue. The man is described as a white male, in his early 30’s, medium height with red or orange hair. He has a tattoo of a dragon and flames on his right arm.

Police say that this is not a criminal incident. At no time did the man make physical contact.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Webster Groves

Police Department at (314) 645-3000.