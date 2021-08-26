Webster Groves School District now asking for COVID vaccination status

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A local school district is asking students to voluntarily show proof of COVID vaccination. The effort by the Webster Groves School District is to help when there is exposure to the virus at school.

This is a letter sent home to Webster Groves School District Parents:

Dear Parent/Guardian, At this time, we are requesting that students who have been vaccinated for Covid share proof of vaccination with the district. While doing so is voluntary, it will help ensure as minimal of a disruption as possible to staff and students if one becomes a close contact with someone at school. We will accept a paper copy brought in by the student, parent, or guardian, a faxed copy from your healthcare provider, an emailed copy, or a US mailed copy to the school. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with your school nurse if you have any questions. Letter from the Webster Groves School District sent to parents

The school district is monitoring for positive COVID cases. They will communicate with people in close contact. Vaccination status and mask usage is one of the factors in what steps people with close contact with positive COVID cases should do next. Unvaccinated people may need to quarantine.

According to the district’s 2021 planning guide, all students are required to wear face coverings indoors except when eating, drinking, or otherwise permitted. Masks are optional for students and staff outdoors. Students who don’t comply will be enrolled in a virtual learning program.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit filed Tuesday names Columbia Public Schools along with the district’s Board of Education and board members, but is a class action lawsuit that would apply to any Missouri district requiring masks.

President Joe Biden’s press secretary said during a briefing that Biden finds such lawsuits unacceptable and has told his education secretary to use all his authority to help school districts protect students across the country.