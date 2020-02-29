Webster Groves School District sends letter home to parents after student sends racist meme to classmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - A letter went home to parents at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves Friday after administrators learned a student sent a racist meme to two classmates.

Dr. John Simpson, superintendent of the Webster Groves School District, said the meme impacted others in a very deep and profoundly hurtful way.

The staff at Hixson will provide support and care for those affected in the weeks to come, Simpson said.

You can read the letter below in its entirety.

Dear Members of the Hixson Middle School Community, I am writing to you today to share information regarding an incident at Hixson Middle School yesterday when one student directly sent a racist meme to two classmates, impacting others in very deep and profoundly hurtful ways. The staff at Hixson will provide support and care for those affected today and in the days and weeks to come, and create a space for children and staff to share any feelings that emerge from what they experienced, saw, or heard. Upon learning of what had reportedly happened, the school’s administrators responded immediately. You can be assured that this kind of behavior has no place in our schools and will not be tolerated. We place great value on empathy and respect in our learning environment and have district policies in place that set high expectations for students. We take such offenses, which hurt students and damage our school community, seriously. We are here to support all of our students and are deeply sorry this happened. Sincerely,

Dr. John Simpson

Superintendent