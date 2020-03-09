Webster Groves School to decide on proposed redistricting measures Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - The Webster Groves school board could give final approval Monday night to a proposed redistricting for elementary schools.

The superintendent presented the new boundary lines for the district's five elementary schools at a meeting last month.

The change is to help with overcrowding in several of the schools. The superintendent says the recommendations also reflect the district's commitment to have diverse schools that are close to homes.

The new boundaries would not go into effect until the 2021- 2022 school year.