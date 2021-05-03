Webster Groves student superfans get Jeff Goldblum’s attention with assignments

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Virtual school can lack some of the interaction you get in a classroom setting. One Webster Grove class obsession with Jeff Goldblum helped make school more interesting and gave the kids a brush with fame.

Fifth grade Bristol Elementary School teacher Samantha Brown tells the Webster Kirkwood Times that she and a student named Max talked about how much they liked the Jurassic Park movies. That turned into a remote classroom discussion about actor Jeff Goldblum.

Many of the 10 and 11-year-old students were unfamiliar with the actor’s work. Max introduced the class to Goldblum’s quirky roles in many blockbuster films like The Fly, Independence Day, and Thor: Ragnarock.

Goldblum’s roles started coming up in class more and more. Brown discovered that her students were fans. She used their obsession to make virtual school a lot more interesting. Goldblum-themed assignments included math problems, creative writing, paintings, and virtual backgrounds for their meetings.

Parents soon found out about the school’s obsession with the 68-year-old actor. They crafted a letter to his publicist to let the actor know that the class is obsessed and waited.

Scheer was floored when she got a voicemail from Jeff Goldblum. He thanked the class for sending the sweet letter. You can hear the voice message with Goldblum’s unmistakable voice here.

“I was very touched by it. I just wanted to say hello and see if there’s anything I could do, but if nothing else, give a big hug and a kiss to all of those kids and tell them I really appreciate what they’re doing,” said Goldblum.

Jeff Goldblum later shared an Instagram post of the student’s artwork and stories.

“Absolutely humbled and thrilled to be a seed of creative inspiration for a Fifth Grade class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri, who has been meeting virtually during the pandemic. Thank you to these valiant and heroic students for honoring our shared enthusiasms so fantastically! 🐎🐎🐎” Jeff Goldblum – Instagram

He also posted the entire content of the parent’s letter.

“What started simply as one kid’s fandom of Mr. Goldblum has quickly spread to the entire class at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves, Missouri (a suburb of St. Louis). They spend their free time in and out of school writing stories, making artwork and creating Zoom backgrounds with Jeff Goldblum themes. There are daily Jeff Goldblum-related discussions. The kids are crazy about him! Luckily, their teacher handles it all with a great sense of humor and a kind heart.

For many kids across the country and world, this has been a difficult time. They haven’t been able to be with their friends or teachers in person for more than a year now. One of the biggest challenges in a virtual environment is building community and fostering relationships. Yet, as funny as it sounds, Jeff Goldblum has brought this class together in a way no one could have imagined when the school year started in August. I’m honestly not sure this would ever have happened if they were learning together in-person.

The original Jeff Goldblum fan in the class, Max, has blossomed in the virtual classroom setting. Before this year, he was a shy and quiet student who rarely participated in class. Now his outgoing and animated side has been awakened, other kids are getting to know him, and new friendships are forming. “Virtual learning” inspired the confidence for Max to share his love of Jeff Goldblum with the entire class, and the kids have wholeheartedly embraced it.” —Tara Scheer