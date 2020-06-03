Webster University releases reopening plan for fall semester

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo – Webster University released new information about its plans to reopen for the fall 2020 term. The information was released in a letter to students, faculty, and staff yesterday.

Webster University says it will begin the fall semester with face-to face instruction. There will be careful guidelines in place to ensure a safe and health environment.

The school says its traditional fall break will be moved to the end of the semester. The break was scheduled for Oct. 19-23. The graduate schedule does not include a fall break and will be as scheduled.

Here is what the updated schedule will look like:

Aug. 17: Fall 1 term for graduate students begins

Aug. 24: Fall 1 term and fall semester for undergraduate students begin

Oct. 19: Fall 2 terms for undergraduate and graduate students begin

Dec. 11: Undergraduate Fall 2 term and fall semester end

Dec. 18: Graduate Fall 2 term ends

Campuses outside the United States are monitoring their local conditions to adjust plans as needed.

In the letter, school officials say a task force has been working with groups to make sure there is a safe and phased return to campus.

Here are some other modifications the school is making:

Accessibility : Webster is committed to its mission of accessible education. Our student services are oriented to enable technological access, academic support, and awareness of mental health concerns. We have established a fund to help assist students who do not have existing access to technology devices for learning.

: Webster is committed to its mission of accessible education. Our student services are oriented to enable technological access, academic support, and awareness of mental health concerns. We have established a fund to help assist students who do not have existing access to technology devices for learning. Course Delivery & Flexibility : There will be adjustments to face-to-face instruction as needed to adhere to safety and security guidelines. Remote learning activities and options will be a component of most classes, and some classes will be offered entirely in a remote format. Importantly, all classes will be prepared to shift to remote learning if it becomes necessary.

: There will be adjustments to face-to-face instruction as needed to adhere to safety and security guidelines. Remote learning activities and options will be a component of most classes, and some classes will be offered entirely in a remote format. Importantly, all classes will be prepared to shift to remote learning if it becomes necessary. Residential Students : We are planning to have students living on campus, in a modified approach with reduced density, on the main campus in Webster Groves.

: We are planning to have students living on campus, in a modified approach with reduced density, on the main campus in Webster Groves. Technology : We have invested in additional technology to further strengthen the teaching and learning experience for faculty and students.

: We have invested in additional technology to further strengthen the teaching and learning experience for faculty and students. Security : Access to campus facilities and residence halls on the Webster Groves campus will be strictly controlled by Public Safety to ensure only authorized individuals enter each building.

: Access to campus facilities and residence halls on the Webster Groves campus will be strictly controlled by Public Safety to ensure only authorized individuals enter each building. Health : To help all of us follow best practices to maintain and monitor our health, self-screening and social distancing guidelines will be in place for all community members, and COVID-specific sanitation and disinfection procedures will be implemented consistent with CDC and local guidance.

: To help all of us follow best practices to maintain and monitor our health, self-screening and social distancing guidelines will be in place for all community members, and COVID-specific sanitation and disinfection procedures will be implemented consistent with CDC and local guidance. Communication: Signage informing community members and visitors of new procedures will be installed on our campuses, and community members will be reminded of updates posted to the COVID-19 site and on social media.

Webster University has a site dedicated COVID-19 announcements and resources to help its students and staff.