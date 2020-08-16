Webster University slices dorm population in half amid pandemic

WEBSTER GROVES – Webster University officials are making sure all of the proper steps are taken when it comes to the health of their students.

“We have been following the CDC guidance very closely,” Dean of Students John Buck said.

“We have faculty here at Webster that are public health experts so all of that information came together. We created a very clear socially distanced, safe, mask-wearing environment that everybody so far has been very comfortable doing.”

Sunday was move-in day for some freshmen like Paige Thomas from Kansas.

“We moved all the stuff. It is really heavy, so my back is hurting, but I am very excited to be here. I have been waiting a long time. I’m excited that we actually get to be in dorms,” Thomas said.

Webster has also moved their dorms from two people per room to just one person per room. But two people share a bathroom.

Buck said move-in usually lasts a day and a half, but this year they are stretching it to last eight days. Each students is given a specific time to get their keys via curb-side pickup.

Sunday was the first day of move-in. The move-in process will end on Sunday, August 23.