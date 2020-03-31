Webster University student stricken with COVID-19 following school trip to New York

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – Monday Webster University announced that a student on a school-sponsored trip to New York has come down with the COVID-19 virus. The student was part of a group that went on a Conservatory trip in March. In a previous release, the university had disclosed that an employee of the university had contracted the coronavirus and is recovering at home.

The student started showing symptoms on March 23rd and was tested on the 27th. Once a positive result was confirmed, the student went into self-quarantine, but briefly visited the university to retrieve personal items. The university says the student did not come into contact with anyone on the campus.

The student is currently recovering at home off-campus.