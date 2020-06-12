Webster University’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner stolen Thursday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Webster University says that someone removed a Black Lives Banner that was prominently posted on campus. An employee noticed it was missing while on patrol at around 11:00 pm Thursday.

“We will certainly replace the sign as our fight to end racism and discrimination of any kind continues,” writes Webster President Julian Schuster.

The banner was placed in front of the Luhr building on Sunday, June 7, 2020. It was last seen on campus at round 10:00 pm Thursday. Webster University says that the thieves cut all the ties that were securing the sign but left the support poles behind. Anyone with information should call the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.