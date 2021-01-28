Wednesday’s snowy mess leading to a surge for auto body repair shops

ST. LOUIS – Auto repair shops are busy following Wednesday’s blanket of snow.

“So this year I thought it was going to be a little down because ya know COVID, not as many people driving. To my surprise, just like normal, we had about 20 cars towed in again,” Rob Terranova, manager at West County Auto Body said. “And we had tons of ton phone calls, people calling, you know there were little bumps and bruises all over the place.”

According to AAA, they received 33% more calls statewide

“We responded to over 1,000 calls,” Nick Chabarria, a AAA spokesperson, said.

“Mainly the thing that I’ve seen a few cars bumped into each other,” Terranova said. “Mainly people sliding off the roads, hitting curbs, doing undercarriage damage, stuff like that.”

The first considerable snow of the season reminded people how to drive, or how not to drive.

“Every time it snows or whatever, people are stressed out and tensed up and it causes a little bit more accidents,” Terranova said.

Even without flakes flying, be mindful as the snow sticks around.

“A lot of the roads still are going to be wet and icy as this snow melts,” Chabarria warned.”We know with getting down below freezing overnight, in the mornings, the roads could be slick when you are going to work or school.”

AAa has also seen an up tick in battery issues.

As temperatures continue to fall below freezing you may notice problems.

If your battery is more than 5 years old, consider replacing it before you run into a dead battery at a bad time.