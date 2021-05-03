Weekly fireworks displays in Alton and Grafton begin in June

ALTON, Ill. – Fireworks are coming to the Great River Road in Alton and Grafton Illinois starting in June.
The fireworks displays will start on Thursday, June 3 over the Mississippi River at 9:00 p.m. The displays will happen every Thursday throughout the summer until September 9 with the exception of Thursday, July 1.
There’s more than just fireworks to see in Alton and Grafton. Get dinner before at one of the restaurants in Historic Alton or Grafton.
The Grafton Ferry also has seasonal hours that start on Memorial Day, May 31.