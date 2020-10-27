Well-known attorney Charles “Ed” Brown has died

ST. LOUIS- Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown has died. Brown is known for television ads as the attorney with the eye patch.

He founded the personal injury and criminal defense firm Brown & Brown with his brother Dan in 1993.

Brown started his career in law by working for Citicorp and as a law clerk with the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court before starting the firm with his brother.

His firm released this statement saying:

“We are shocked and devastated. We request the privacy of the family is respected during this most difficult time.” David Shulman, Brown & Brown

Proud to Serve

Brown was a proud sponsor of FOX2’s Proud to Serve campaign honoring local community members.

He and his brother also could be seen on KPLR11 in their “On the Road with Brown & Brown” series that took them to landmarks around the area.

