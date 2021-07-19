Wendy’s new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce comes with a BOGO deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wendy’s has a deal on chicken to go along with the release of their Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce. The new sauce brings together the heat of the peppers with cool ranch for a new fiery flavor.

When you purchase ten-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets (or Crispy), Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Classic Chicken Sandwich, or a Dave’s Single, you can get another one of these items for only a dollar. The special offer lasts until September 5, 2021.

The deal and the new sauce are available at Wendy’s restaurants. You can order in person, through the app, or online.