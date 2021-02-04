Local officer pays for 79-year-old woman’s groceries after discovering her wallet was stolen in checkout lane

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Wentzville Police department handed its Chaplain’s Award of Compassion to Officer Beckerle after he was noted for paying for a 79-year-old woman’s groceries after she discovered her wallet was stolen in the checkout lane.

The department posted congratulations to Beckerle on their social media and many are applauding his efforts with over 900 likes and 100 comments.

According to the Facebook post, Officer Beckerle responded to a call at a local grocery store for a stolen wallet. Upon arrival, he found a 79-year-old woman who said her wallet was taken out of her purse while shopping. She noticed this as she attempted to pay for her groceries at check out.

While investigating, Beckerle discovered the thief racked up a total of $6,500 worth of fraudulent purchases on her Visa card. After filing the police report; he realized the woman still had a cart full of groceries with no means to pay.

Without hesitation, Beckerle used his personal debit card to pay for the victim’s groceries totaling $107 dollars and helped her to her vehicle.

“Officer Beckerle’s actions definitely went above and beyond the expectations of his duty that day. This act of compassion and wiliness to help a fellow citizen in need truly defines his character”, said the police department. “This dedication to duty and public service is exactly what we strive for every day at the Wentzville Police Department.

The post went on to thank Beckerle for his service and compassion while on patrol in the City of Wentzville.