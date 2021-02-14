Wentzville officer shoots suspect after wild Saturday night chase

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A man and a woman are under arrest after a police chase ended with shots fired near Wentzville. A 21-year-old man from St. Louis was shot by a Wentzville officer after ramming a police vehicle. He is expected to survive. It is not clear if the man was trying to help a woman in another vehicle escape.

The incident started when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a “fleeing vehicle.” They were involved in a police chase Saturday night at around 11:45 pm. The vehicles were speeding southbound down Highway 61 towards Wentzville.

A Wentzville officer responded to the area to help. The officer reports that another vehicle appeared to be following the Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle. The second car then hit the trooper’s vehicle. Both vehicles stopped near the intersection of Highway 61 and Timber Trace Drive. The vehicle that the Missouri State trooper was chasing then sped off.

The Wentzville officer got out of his car near the intersection of Highway 61 and Timber Trace Drive to conduct a “felony traffic stop.” That is when the suspect tried to ram the officer with his vehicle. He missed the officer but ended up hitting his patrol vehicle. The officer then fired three shots at the suspect. The suspect was hit by one of the rounds.

The officer called for medical assistance and applied a tourniquet while waiting for an ambulance. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol Trooper and the Wentzville officer were not injured. But, they were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The 21-year-old man is currently in the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Charges are expected to be filed later this week.

Wentzville Police say that the Missouri State Highway Patrol located the first suspect’s vehicle in Creve Coeur and placed a woman under arrest. It is not clear why a trooper was chasing the woman’s vehicle. Information about charges has not been released by police at this time. The relationship between the suspects is not known at this time.

