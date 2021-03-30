Wentzville public pools open this summer with phased approach

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Parks & Recreation is planning to open its aquatic facilities this summer, but they said it may look different.
The use of the Progress Park Pool will be limited to programming only at the beginning of the summer. The Splash Station will be open to the public for two, three-hour sessions daily. Reservations are required when visiting the Splash Station.
Wentzville Parks & Recreation said their phased opening plan depends on how many lifeguards they are able to hire.
Their aquatic program details will be available on April 5.
