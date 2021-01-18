Wentzville releases coyote safety tips as sightings become more frequent

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The City of Wentzville has some advice for its residents when it comes to coyotes.

They said in a Facebook post that some residents have spotted coyotes recently causing them to create a list of tips to keep everyone safe.

Even though coyotes are nocturnal, people will sometimes see them early in the morning and they may prey upon small unattended pets. Wentzville said coyotes are typically afraid of people.

Coyote safety tips:

Do not intentionally or unintentionally feed coyotes

Feed pets inside

Secure solid-waste carts

Don’t allow cats or small dogs out at night alone

Obey leash laws