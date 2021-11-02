Wentzville robbery suspects flee to Creve Coeur, abandon vehicle at gas station

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Authorities in Creve Coeur were briefly called to assist Wentzville Police in searching for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Creve Coeur Police Department, dispatchers received a notification from Wentzville police around 2:30 p.m. that they were chasing the suspects eastbound on Olive Boulevard from Highway 141.

Wentzville officers lost sight of the vehicle near Olive Blvd. and Interstate 270.

The vehicle was found, unoccupied, on the parking lot of the Petromart in the 700 block of N. New Ballas Road.

Wentzville police said the suspects told people they had weapons during the robbery.

As of 5:15 p.m., Creve Coeur police believe the suspects are no longer in the area.

Anyone with information on the robbery itself is asked to call the Wentzville Police Department at 636-327-5105.