Wentzville school district reverses book ban

Wentzville city, mo. – The NAACP has joined a lawsuit against a book ban in the Wentzville school district.

It’s a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri on behalf of students. The school board removed several books from school libraries in January. They voted to put Toni Morrison’s book “The Bluest Eye” back on the shelves, but other books remain banned.

School officials say they removed the books because of mature language and subject matter.

The lawsuit claims the district is violating students’ civil rights.