Wentzville School District third-grader passes away, injured in car wreck

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A third-grade boy in the Wentzville School District passed away Tuesday after sustaining injuries in a car accident over the weekend.
Elijah “Eli” Alexander was a student at Heritage Intermediate.
“This is going to be a difficult time of grief for our students, our staff and our families,” Wentzville School District said in a Facebook post.
They said they will have educational support counselors on hand to help Heritage Intermediate with their grief.
“Eli was a young boy who cared deeply for his family,” said Heritage Principal Dr. Jodi Oliver. “He was thoughtful and kind and always tried his best. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”
