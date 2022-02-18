Wentzville students file federal suit over banned books

“The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, was one of several books banned by the Wentzville School District. Two students are now suing in federal court in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ST. LOUIS-Two students in the Wentzville school district are going to court to overturn the district board’s decision to remove more than a half dozen books from its libraries.

The suit was filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri and claims the decision to remove the books violates the students’ first amendment rights.

“The Bluest Eye”, by Toni Morrison, was one of the books removed, despite support from the district committee charged with reviewing book challenges, FOX2 reported last month.

“This novel has value towards a supportive WSD curriculum and students’ growth as readers and learners. This novel helps the reader step into and understand 1941 (pre-WWII, pre-civil rights movement), small-town black culture in a way no textbook can do. There is also value for the reader in reading and being exposed to Toni Morrison’s prose and manner of writing, which is unique to her.”

The school board voted to remove it, with one member describing it as “extremely harmful”, and another saying it provides a “play-by-play” of sensitive subject matter.

“School boards cannot ban books because the books and their characters illustrate viewpoints different of those of school board; especially when they target books presenting the viewpoints of racial and sexual minorities, as they have done in Wentzville,” Anthony Rothert, Director of Integrated Advocacy of ACLU of Missouri said in a news release.

According to the suit, “The District’s failure to use established, regular, and facially unbiased procedures

for the removal of books demonstrates that the Banned Books have been removed on an arbitrary

basis and not in a viewpoint-neutral manner.”

The suit also notes that families can already choose to opt-out of access to specific books.

A district spokesperson said it was aware of the suit, but declined comment.