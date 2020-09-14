Wentzville teen girl missing

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Wentzville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old runaway Kathryn “Katie” Harris.

Police said she was seen at 12:45 p.m. walking from Timberland High School 559 East Highway North.

Harris is described as a white female with strawberry blonde hair with dark green/blue tips, blue eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue “Timberland” sweatpants.

If anyone has any information on Katie they should call the Wentzville Police Department at 636-327-5105.