Wentzville woman warns of phony USPS website, text message scam

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Wentzville resident Lisa Delaloye has been waiting for a special delivery. The recent winter storm has delayed some mail deliveries in parts of the St. Louis area.

Delaloye was intrigued by a text message she received Tuesday. The message stated, “Since you’ve missed us today you can request a redelivery” by visiting a link.

The link was a scam. It took Delaloye to what was a very legitimate-looking spoof of the USPS website. The site then asked for her credit card information to pay $3.30 for the re-delivery.

“With the technology today, you could fall for anything,” said Delaloye. “It’s heartbreaking.”

She reported the scam to both her local post office and the Wentzville Police Department.

“It looked exactly like the real website,” said Wentzville Police Sgt. Jacob Schmidt. He warns credit card information in the wrong hands can lead to fraudulent charges and identity theft.

U.S. Postal Inspector and fraud team leader Matthew Villicana said the agency is aware of these types of scams. He said consumers should be aware the USPS never charges for a re-delivery and USPS officials never initiate communication with consumers for money or personal information.

Villicana also cautions consumers to avoid responding to random text messages with links. He said consumers can report suspected fraud through the Postal Inspector website.

Schmidt thanked Delaloye for taking the time to report the scam so others can be warned. He said, “If you think it’s a scam, give us a call and we can help you investigate.”

He added that consumers can report fraud, scams, and bad business practices to the Federal Trade Commission. Click here to visit the website.