Wentzville’s General Motors plant preparing to reopen

WENTZVILLE, Mo – General Motors (GM) sent out a letter to United Auto Worker (UAW) members discussing its plans to restart operations.

The UAW Local 2250 posted information on its Facebook page from General Motors. The letter says GM has not locked in a restart date but has been meeting with government officials and discussing safety protocols with the UAW.

GM has also been working to verify suppliers can support the company’s plans. Company officials are also making sure plants have the right resources and safety equipment.

During the week of April 27th, UAW leaders may call small groups of people to support the restart planning.