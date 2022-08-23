ST. LOUIS – August is National Black Business Month.

Established in 2004, the month was designed as a way to recognize and empower black-owned businesses. Here in St. Louis, WEPOWER, a non-profit that activates community power to redesign education, economic, health, and justice systems to be just and equitable for all is hosting WEPOWER Weekend.

It’s a three-day experience, focused on community-building, wealth, and wellness. Brownpreneurs Christal Rogers visited Tuesday to share who will be part of Saturday’s activities.

For more information on the event, click here.