‘We’re not leaving ‘ Bartolino’s Facebook post threatens lawsuit over new COVID-19 restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Facebook post from Bartolino’s says that they are joining other restaurants in a lawsuit over St. Louis County’s new COVID-19 restrictions. They are set to start on Tuesday.

Restaurants and bars will have to close to indoor service but they will be able to have outdoor dining as well as drive-thru and curbside service.

We, and other Family owned Restaurants in St. Louis County are not going quietly! You have been there for us, we are going to be there for you! Sam Page’s overreach with the arbitrary closure of indoor dining for county restaurants and bars is irresponsible. The final weeks of the year are consistently one of the most important times of the year for restaurant employees. Our employees are FAMILY, and Sam Page took a direct uppercut towards their livelihood. We have partnered with other local county restaurants to file a lawsuit against Sam Page, and plan to REMAIN OPEN for SAFE Indoor Dining. Bartolino’s Restaurant Facebook Post

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that other restaurants are asking about how they can join the lawsuit.