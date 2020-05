ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – West County and South County Centers will be open seven days a week starting this Monday. The malls will be implementing protective measures to keep employees, stores, and customers healthy.

The malls will be open from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm Monday through Saturday. Hours on Sunday are 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Please call ahead to confirm an individual store or restaurants’ hours.

Click HERE for the list of retailers or restaurants that will open: