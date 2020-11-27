West County Center is helping people stay socially distanced this Black Friday

ST. LOUIS – Black Friday at the West County Center opened at 7:00 a.m. to a steady stream of customers, but as the morning continued on the crowds picked up.

There are a lot of signs on the ground throughout the mall marking where people should stand in order to be six feet away from the next person.

Each store has their own capacity limit. When the stores do reach capacity, they will have socially distanced lines outside the store.

“we’ve done a lot of preparation to make sure that everyone stays healthy for the holiday season and still gets all of their shopping done, even if its car side pickup which we offer now,” West County Center Marketing Director Sean Phillips said.