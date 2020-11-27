West County Center is helping people stay socially distanced this Black Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Black Friday at the West County Center opened at 7:00 a.m. to a steady stream of customers, but as the morning continued on the crowds picked up.

There are a lot of signs on the ground throughout the mall marking where people should stand in order to be six feet away from the next person.

Each store has their own capacity limit. When the stores do reach capacity, they will have socially distanced lines outside the store.

“we’ve done a lot of preparation to make sure that everyone stays healthy for the holiday season and still gets all of their shopping done, even if its car side pickup which we offer now,” West County Center Marketing Director Sean Phillips said.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News