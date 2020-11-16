West County Center offering curbside pick up

ST. LOUIS – The West County Center is offering curbside pick up for the first time ever.

Customers can call ahead to participating stores and restaurants inside the mall and tell them they would like curbside pick up. When the order is ready, park in a numbered spot in the designated curbside pick up area, then call the store to tell them your parking spot number.

The pick up locations are as follows:

Restaurant Village Parking Lot: Spaces 1, 2 and 3

I-270 Garage, Level 1 between Nordstrom & JCPenney: Spaces 4, 5 and 6

Ballas Garage, Level 2 near Macy’s: Spaces 7, 8 and 9

Food Court Parking Lot: Spaces 10, 11 and 12

