West St. Louis County city taking fresh look at drive-thru regulations

ST. LOUIS–A West St.Louis County community with a reputation as one of the toughest in the area when it comes to planning and zoning restrictions for drive-thru businesses is starting a process that could bring some changes in the coming year.

The City of Creve Coeur last revised its drive-thru regulations in 2014, when the only business with drive-thru access was the McDonalds located on Olive Boulevard at Craig Road. Since then, two others have come along–the St. Louis Bread Company on New Ballas which helped prompt the changes in city statutes and a Panda Express located at 10445 Olive Boulevard near the Bayer campus.

“Creve Coeur continues to be the subject of interest for additional drive through developments, but many have difficulty meeting the requirements of the ordinance. The Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of contactless food service has helped to fuel interest in drive through developments not only in Creve Coeur but in many other cities as well,” Creve Coeur’s Director of Community Development Jason Raggi wrote in a memo prepared for the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission that was discussed at a meeting Monday. “While these uses provide a convenience to the public, if not regulated appropriately, they can have detrimental impacts on the City’s commercial districts and adjacent residential areas,” he wrote.

The Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council met in December and agreed to study the possibility for changes to existing codes in 2022. Raggi described the changes as “tweaking” to FOX2, largely keeping what’s already written. Among the changes floated for discussion for a Planning and Zoning work session this past week were:

The drive-thru order facility and service window shall only be on or adjacent to a wall not facing a primary street. If adjacent to a street, the drive-thru order facility and service window shall provide visual screening in the form of evergreen landscaping as required by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

A traffic study shall be submitted by the applicant that demonstrates, to the satisfaction of the City, that the required drive-thru facilities shall not interfere with site circulation or be hazardous to motorists or pedestrians entering, exiting or passing by the site on adjacent roadways.

The drive-thru restaurant shall have pedestrian-oriented features. These features shall include, but not be limited to, the following: landscaped planting areas adjacent to the building, outdoor seating areas, and pedestrian connections throughout the site.

Raggi said there were no pending applications with the city forcing the issue, just a desire to be ready for future development. Planning and Zoning Commission members requested more input from city staff on potential changes moving forward.