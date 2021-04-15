Westbound 70 near Goodfellow closed due to wrong-way driver hitting tractor-trailer

ST. LOUIS – Westbound 70 near Goodfellow closed due to a tractor-trailer that was trying to avoid a wrong-way driver.
The tractor-trailer was driving on westbound 70 just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday. An SUV was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The SUV struck the tractor-trailer causing the tractor-trailer to hit the center wall.
The driver of the SUV fled the scene.
No one inside the tractor-trailer was injured.
Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track traffic in this area. Continue to check this story Thursday morning for updates.